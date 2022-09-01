Letter: Smokeless fuel is the way forward
I have been a coal merchant (smokeless fuel) for more than 30 years. Back in the 1980s and ’90s, the dash for gas was fully on. Councils would put gas heating in whole streets at a time. Guess what, there was never any compensation, we just had to find custom further afield.
Basically all social housing was taken off solid fuel heating, even in rural areas where oil would be fitted.
Recently, the local authority put all electric systems in homes at Bramley Vale.
Then, when the gas main arrived, within two years they took it out and put gas heating in.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston
-
2
Chesterfield shared house to be enlarged after crime fears dismissed
-
3
‘Well-loved’ and ‘devoted’ husband of alleged Langwith Junction murder victim dies aged 88
-
4
Derbyshire woman going for Guinness World Record as the smallest lorry driver on the planet
-
5
Former Chesterfield hotel to be converted into housing
No-one was interested if we asked about being reliant on foreign countries for energy.
The price cap has been announced with crippling gas prices, so even though smokeless fuel prices have nearly doubled, it is the cheapest option.
Tim Whapplington
By email
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you