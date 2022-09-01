Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basically all social housing was taken off solid fuel heating, even in rural areas where oil would be fitted.

Recently, the local authority put all electric systems in homes at Bramley Vale.

Then, when the gas main arrived, within two years they took it out and put gas heating in.

A reader says smokeless fuel is the cheapest way to keep warm.

No-one was interested if we asked about being reliant on foreign countries for energy.

The price cap has been announced with crippling gas prices, so even though smokeless fuel prices have nearly doubled, it is the cheapest option.

Tim Whapplington

By email

