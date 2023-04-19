Many badgers get killed on that stretch of road, particularly at this time of year. A local commuter said she was pleased to see the banner and hoped it would alert motorists to the wildlife and help reduce the number of casualties.Mid Derbyshire Badger Group, which responds to reports of dead and injured badgers, said: “The road is far too dangerous for us to stop on to check the casualties, but we receive many notifications about them from concerned members of the public.“Sometimes a badger hit by a car is still alive and can be saved. This time of year is critical as it’s cub season. A dead female may have cubs that need finding and taking into care.

“If motorists could slow down and look out for badgers, we might not have so many deaths. Plus, the damage a badger can do to a vehicle can be costly, so best to avoid.”

Billy Brock

"Motorists were surprised to see a banner reading ‘Caution! Badgers’ hanging from a bridge on the Dronfield bypass", writes a concerned reader.

Derbyshire

