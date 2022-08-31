Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is at the heart of the feeling of injustice expressed by the trade unions.

The silence from the wealthy leadership of the Labour Party has been deafening on this subject.

This is most disappointing for people who support Labour at a local level.

'Wealthy people should offer a tiny proportion of their income to help with the situation', feels a reader about the cost-of-living crisis.

Paul Brown

By email

