Letter: Signals are confusing for some at key roundabout in town

This is a continual daily source of frustration for everyone that uses it, and especially for all the ‘drivers of the year’ that know better than everyone else by being in the right lane when in fact they are not, and are oblivious to the actual road markings and signs, which are quite clear.

Working on the assumption that these people have taken a driving test and therefore can read, there really is no excuse.

On May 4, I was leaving the B&Q/JD gym site and approached the roundabout in the left hand lane as usual, to cross over and go along the A61.

A reader is unhappy about one of the main roundabouts in Chesterfield

While waiting for a gap, the idiot in the vehicle behind me was sounding his horn and frantically gesturing towards the centre lane, wrongly believing that is where I should have been as he wanted to go left.

I chose to ignore him and as I moved off he held his hand on his car horn and gave me a series of gestures.

I know this is not a unique experience. So to the driver, just in case you read the good old Derbyshire Times, have a look on Google Earth at the spot where you made yourself look a complete prat and you will see quite clearly, in that left hand lane in big letters and numbers, A61N and A619 with a smaller offshoot arrow indicating the left turn for town!

Stephen Payne

Derbyshire

