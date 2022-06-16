Letter: Sickening actions of abseiler must be condemned

A man was seen abseiling down the cliff into the area of a peregrine nest in Stoney Middleton.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:10 pm

He was then seen to put the eggs or the chicks into a backpack.

I just feel it’s a pity nobody got there in time to cut the rope with people like this.

P Gill

It is not known whether it was the eggs or chicks that were stolen from a peregrine's nest in Stoney Middleton.

By email

