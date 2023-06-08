News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Letter: Sick to the back teeth of Phil and Holly saga

Oh for goodness sake, can we have a rest from This Morning’s Phil and Holly? It's draining!
By Jayne Grayson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read

It’s been in the papers constantly, breaking news on the telly but who is really that interested in this story?

I don't watch This Morning and I’ve had enough of this now.

Jayne Grayson

A reader is fed up of hearing about Phil and Holly and the This Morning programme.A reader is fed up of hearing about Phil and Holly and the This Morning programme.
A reader is fed up of hearing about Phil and Holly and the This Morning programme.
Most Popular

By email

For another local story click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:This Morning