It’s been in the papers constantly, breaking news on the telly but who is really that interested in this story?

I don't watch This Morning and I’ve had enough of this now.

Jayne Grayson

A reader is fed up of hearing about Phil and Holly and the This Morning programme.

By email

For another local story click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.