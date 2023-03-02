Has it worked out like people said it would? I’m not sure who to believe. One set of people say yes, the other lot say no.

I voted remain and if we had the vote again I would vote the same. Brexit happened, you have to accept that vote.

Jayne Grayson

One reader is fed up of people going on about Brexit.

By email

