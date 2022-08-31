Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once, long ago, our town hall was also used for dances, shows and whist drives etc. I imagine the room is still there, so why is it not used?

Entertainment in Matlock has diminished compared to what it used to be years ago, and I feel only for the younger generations who have not enjoyed the facilities we had years ago. Even the villages have films shown.

Mrs V. Wragg

A reader has written a letter this week about the use of facilities in Matlock

Matlock

