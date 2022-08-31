News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Shouldn't we be making better use of our facilities?

I see Bakewell Town Hall is always in use showing films, shows and other entertainment for the local people.

By Mrs V Wragg
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:32 pm

Once, long ago, our town hall was also used for dances, shows and whist drives etc. I imagine the room is still there, so why is it not used?

Entertainment in Matlock has diminished compared to what it used to be years ago, and I feel only for the younger generations who have not enjoyed the facilities we had years ago. Even the villages have films shown.

Mrs V. Wragg

A reader has written a letter this week about the use of facilities in Matlock

