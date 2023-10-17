Letter: Shopping and the High Street as we knew it is finished and will never return to how it was

I live in the deep south west of France but read the DT online as we used to live in the Chesterfield area for many years.

I was interested in the recent letter by Christopher Siddall-Moss about the state of the town, blaming the council for the demise.

There’s no doubt the town’s councillors would love to turn the clock back 50 years but you cannot un-invent the wheel and neither can you un-invent the internet.Nearly everything a person would want can now be bought online and delivered to your door quickly.

Only the foolhardy would open and stock a retail outlet with thousands of pounds of goods, only to see potential buyers come in and find a reference label on something they like, then go home and buy it online, more often than not at a lower price.Retailers have so many overheads the online sellers don’t have: rent, rates, electricity, insurance, wages and have to allow for pilfering, thus the mark-up.

Why bother about parking charges? You don’t have to go out, just browse the web. Shopping, and the High Street as we knew it, is finished and will never return to how it was, no matter what councillors wish.

Cordialement

Graham Baldwin

Near to Marciac, South West France

