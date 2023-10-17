Letter: Shopping and the High Street as we knew it is finished and will never return to how it was
and live on Freeview channel 276
I was interested in the recent letter by Christopher Siddall-Moss about the state of the town, blaming the council for the demise.
There’s no doubt the town’s councillors would love to turn the clock back 50 years but you cannot un-invent the wheel and neither can you un-invent the internet.Nearly everything a person would want can now be bought online and delivered to your door quickly.
Only the foolhardy would open and stock a retail outlet with thousands of pounds of goods, only to see potential buyers come in and find a reference label on something they like, then go home and buy it online, more often than not at a lower price.Retailers have so many overheads the online sellers don’t have: rent, rates, electricity, insurance, wages and have to allow for pilfering, thus the mark-up.
Why bother about parking charges? You don’t have to go out, just browse the web. Shopping, and the High Street as we knew it, is finished and will never return to how it was, no matter what councillors wish.
Cordialement
Graham Baldwin
Near to Marciac, South West France
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.