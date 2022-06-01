And a firm of estate agents has been appointed to deal with the matter, as if it were simply a commodity to be got rid of.

This is the fine Georgian House and parkland which Charles Markham passed to Chesterfield Borough for the benefit of its citizens in perpetuity! For ten years, it was the home of George Stephenson.

From 1931, for 60 years, it became the educational home of up to 100 young people per year, who took full advantage of the opportunities it presented them with. We cherished our surroundings.

A reader is disgusted with the council over the future of Tapton House.

Then, this same council decided to close the school, let it elsewhere for a few years, and afterwards left this remarkable gift to gather dust.

Now we have the present shameful situation, where the council which draws on its council tax payers to the tune of millions of pounds annually, can think of nothing more suitable than to dispose of this magnificent gift.

Des Baker

Tapton House School pupil 1949–1957

