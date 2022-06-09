The choice of outfits was brilliant and the service I received was five-star. Thank you so much to the staff there. You were brilliant.

Please don’t go rushing off to Meadowhall. Support the shops in our town first.

Linda Walker

Praise for She Fashions from one grateful reader.

Derbyshire

