We have sadly noticed a trend in some restaurants to sneak a ‘discretionary’ service charge of 12.5 per cent on the bill when we come to pay.

As an example, eating locally in a pub restaurant on Friday, where we had excellent food and service, I left a ten per cent (ish) tip on the table for the waiter and went to pay at the bar, where I was told the bill already included a 12.5 per cent service charge, which obviously I did not pay.

There was no mention of this on the menu or website which we checked later. My view is that it is up to the customers if they decide to leave a tip for service (or not) and decide how much.

We both think this stealth ‘discretionary’ service charge is underhand and deceitful.

We first noticed this practice operating in pubs in London a few years ago. It was unsatisfactory then and it is here now.

My advice to avoid being caught in this trap is to leave a tip on the table and then decline the standing charge. This is quite reasonable and does not create any ill-feeling.

I am sure a lot of folk will pay the 12.5 per cent, either because they have not checked the bill, or don’t want to challenge it and spoil a nice meal out.

I bring this to the attention of readers to see if we are not alone in objecting.

Martin Wilcock

Barlow

