The county council has great plans to build a road from Hollis Lane to the railway station saving on traffic driving through town. Brilliant.

Then their next plan is contradictory, to help traffic to the railway station.

Closing Crow Lane means all the traffic taking the shortest route to the railway station, from one end of Brimington and part of Calow. It means traffic has a longer route to take past the hospital or through Brimington past the crematorium.

A reader does not want to see Tapton House sold off.

There is, if I remember, a bridle path through the golf course which could be used for their purpose.

As for Chesterfield Council, I sometimes watch the Derbyshire Times videos, which I find very good and informative.

I was watching one about the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre. Councillor Tricia Gilbey stated it was built using the knowledge they had obtained from the success of Tapton Park and Dunston Centre. Brilliant.

Then why is the council doing its best to sell Tapton House, part of the main reason why Tapton Park was created there?

It seems they wish a short-term financial gain at the loss of one of Chesterfield’s great buildings. If they wish more people to come and live in Chesterfield they need to have something for them to see.

Selling off our historic buildings is not the way to go.

Tapton House should not be sold for any reason but used for the benefit of all in Chesterfield.

Adrian Mather

Spital

