Letter: Security checks are shameful and inhumane
l would like to know what security checks, required by the Government, are needed, and what risks are posed by mothers and children to enter Britain.
Approximately 50 per cent of the Ukrainian refugees are children, mostly accompanied by their mothers fleeing death and destruction.
The current arrangements, and the signal they give, in contrast to the EU, are shameful, inhumane and embarrassing to the British people.
Michael Pidcock
By email
