Approximately 50 per cent of the Ukrainian refugees are children, mostly accompanied by their mothers fleeing death and destruction.

The current arrangements, and the signal they give, in contrast to the EU, are shameful, inhumane and embarrassing to the British people.

Michael Pidcock

