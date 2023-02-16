I have seen it suggested that attackers should receive jail sentences. This must include attacks on firefighters and ambulance and hospital staff.

I remember reading about an attendance by the fire brigade and they were pelted with all sorts of stuff and called disgusting names.

Peter Gill

A reader feels attacks on emergency service personnel should warrant a jail sentence.

By email

