We don’t drive so we had no option but to use public transport. While waiting, I started to feel very unsteady and dizzy and this prompted us to go home. Unfortunately I felt worse and had to support myself by holding on to a roadside nameplate.

I did get much worse and had to sit on the pavement, sweating profusely, I just couldn’t move. Then, a good Samaritan appeared. He was taking his children to school, he asked my wife if she needed assistance, I couldn’t really talk, my wife accepted his very kind offer.

He instructed his children to make their own way to school and he helped me up and put me in his car and took me home, 150 yards away. He saw us both into the house and made sure I was OK.

We never got his name but he was an absolute Godsend and showed understanding and compassion, something that’s thin on the ground today.

So I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to him and his children for their help. Thank you sir, you really did a very good thing for me.

The medics did attend me and checked me out. I was found to be reacting to the chemo.

Mr V Malone

Eckington

