Although it is true museums are not a statutory duty of district councils, Chesterfield and Mansfield councils, among others, do still run museums.

The real problem is they cannot increase the council tax by very much. People will persist in voting Conservative at a national level!

Belper Mills is a World Heritage site, as well as a series of listed buildings. The need is for the site to be operated for heritage tourism by English Heritage.

North Mill in Belper is earmarked for closure.

I have not been able to detect any interest in the matter locally, so I suppose a national campaign is needed.

Paul Gibbons

Alfreton

