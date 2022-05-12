France "should" be in a prime position to assist but is unwilling to collaborate with Britain, even though millions of taxpayers’ money has been given to France.

Numbers of migrants making the dangerous channel crossing are set to treble this year. Drastic times call for drastic solutions, and like Australia's plan, Rwanda should prove very quickly a massive deterrent.

Our hotels are spilling over, costing millions a day housing migrants. When you look at long-term costs, costing billions every year in benefits, the new plan will prove a fraction of the cost and hopefully save lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter reads in support of plans for illegal immigrants to be sent to Rwanda.

H Brentford

Derbyshire

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.