Letter: Rules on dog legislation is not fit for purpose
In the news are increased dog attacks, dog onto dog, and dog on humans, and the Chesterfield area is not exempt.
Dogs Trust made a comment that no small child should ever be left unsupervised with the family pet. More people had dogs during lockdown with many first-time, inexperienced and responsible owners.
Many owners cannot recall their dogs, and many dogs are off leads.
Is it time to review and update current legislation made years ago regarding dog control?
Our opinion is yes, to suit the current times and situation for health and safety.
Steve Jones
On behalf of Have Your Say Group Chesterfield
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you