Dogs Trust made a comment that no small child should ever be left unsupervised with the family pet. More people had dogs during lockdown with many first-time, inexperienced and responsible owners.

Many owners cannot recall their dogs, and many dogs are off leads.

Is it time to review and update current legislation made years ago regarding dog control?

Our opinion is yes, to suit the current times and situation for health and safety.

Steve Jones

On behalf of Have Your Say Group Chesterfield

