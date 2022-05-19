It was stated that this was not a problem at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital. I have to strongly disagree.

I have to attend the Royal because of illness. Recently I had an appointment and as usual had problems with parking in the disabled badge area.

I spoke to other people about the problem of finding a space. They agreed the problem is caused by people without a blue badge parking in that area.

A reader is unhappy with the parking situation at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Every time I go to the Royal, I make a point of checking a few cars without badges and go to security.

The reply is that ‘we will go and have a look and sort it’.

On returning to my car, it is the same as normal. Security have apparently done nothing. It is about time they made their presence felt.

Applying for a blue badge is not easy and has to be paid for.

The people who abuse it are lazy and obviously do not care about the more unfortunate people in society.

Roy Hutchings

Derbyshire

