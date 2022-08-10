Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was total chaos in and surrounding Chesterfield town centre on the day of writing this letter, making it challenging to get from A to B. There’s also the issue of what this does for the local economy and trade, because like me, many others that know about the roadworks will avoid the town centre.

Weekend roadworks, when work can be done during the week, should be a resounding no. What local and county councils are thinking when they do this is beggars belief?!

G Evans

A reader is fed up of roadworks being carried out at weekends.

Chesterfield

