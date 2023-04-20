News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Road ranking is undeserved

What nonsense to categorise the Snake Pass as one of the world’s most treacherous routes (Derbyshire Times, April 6).

By David Blackwell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

No doubt some armchair, city dwelling statisticians have used out-of-context data to arrive at this remark.Rather, they should realise that calamities arise through reckless exuberance that many road users find impossible to contain, rather than abide by warning signs.There are many country roads in the Scottish Borders, with no meaningful height above sea level but do have blind summits.Road users just don’t drive where they can’t see!And, as for Bealach-na-ba, I have travelled this road more than once with my wife and her 90 year-old mother, without fear or incident and am here to share the experience.It is better described as a beautiful route.Judge for yourself through the attached photographs.I have never heard of this road referred to as Devil’s Elbow; it translates from the Gaelic as Pass of The Cattle (it has been a drover’s route since the early 1800s).

David Blackwell

Clowne

David Blackwell's photo taken while going up Bealach-na-ba.David Blackwell's photo taken while going up Bealach-na-ba.
David Blackwell's photo taken while going up Bealach-na-ba.
To view another letter from our website click here

