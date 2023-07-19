Locals and drivers of buses 25/50 who have used the island for years are still using the middle lane and others are using the right.

The problem is the exit is one lane, so drivers are having to race or slow to exit the island. Surely the markings need looking at before a bad accident happens?

The exit to the B6052 is straight across from this exit and not to the right, as the markings suggest.

Janet Saxby

Derbyshire

