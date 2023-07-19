News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Road markings are simply not clear enough to understand

On the entrance onto the Whittington Moor island outside Lidl, the new road markings are now saying that the B6052 is to be taken on the right lane, instead of the middle lane, where it was before.
By Janet Saxby
Published 19th Jul 2023, 19:40 BST- 1 min read

Locals and drivers of buses 25/50 who have used the island for years are still using the middle lane and others are using the right.

The problem is the exit is one lane, so drivers are having to race or slow to exit the island. Surely the markings need looking at before a bad accident happens?

The exit to the B6052 is straight across from this exit and not to the right, as the markings suggest.

A letter this week about the new road markings which are causing a bit of confusion, says a reader (Photo by: Pixabay).A letter this week about the new road markings which are causing a bit of confusion, says a reader (Photo by: Pixabay).
A letter this week about the new road markings which are causing a bit of confusion, says a reader (Photo by: Pixabay).
Janet Saxby

Derbyshire

