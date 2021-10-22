Letter: Road closure is just baffling

Crow Lane was never named after birds, it was a named after a person that had a smallholding, as we know the name today.

The lane was used as a lifeline for the market in Chesterfield.

So many used the lane which was dug out by hand, accumulating in hundreds of tons of clay and sweat!

A reader informs us that Crow Lane, which is earmarked for closure, is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

The residents higher up the lane, to where it changes name, used the lane freely, as many did before the lane was closed to traffic by the present Government.

The lane is so steep that an award should be given to any cyclist who manages to successfully pedal up to the Royal Hospital on that lane.

How a Labour council can work with a Conservative Government to close a road to traffic is beyond reason.

Graham Burton

North Wingfield

