Letter: Rising energy bills will affect vulnerable this winter

I am also angry. I have just heard energy companies are going to raise their bills, something that will affect many residents who are disabled or poor.

I am especially concerned about the welfare of pensioners and single parents who have pre-payment meters for electricity. The energy companies continue to make excessive profits, despite the preponderance of renewable energy which should make prices cheaper.

Many people will face a perfect storm, with Universal Credit also cut. I call upon Toby Perkins to do something on this. He could perhaps call an emergency debate in Parliament or ask questions of the relevant minister or even the PM.

A reader is concerned about how some will manage financially through the winter.

G Matthews

Chesterfield

