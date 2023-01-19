This is wholly unacceptable for local riders who rely on these facilities in the winter months to allow us to exercise off the roads and in relative safety.

The contractors that we spoke to today suggested we could park in the nearby village hall car park (which is actually locked) or in the outer general car park (usually full of vehicles belonging to anglers or walkers). Why can’t the contractors use grass mats or equivalent and put their stuff on the open space near to the ponds? Why do riders have to suffer this further inconvenience for such an extended period?

I presume contractors are paying Derbyshire County Council a fee for use of this area (horsebox parking).

Works being carried out by contractors are causing some horse riders problems.

You must appreciate that riders already pay an annual fee to use these facilities, so are we going to be compensated for our loss of use? Are the contractors going to improve the parking facility at Tibshelf as part of a deal?

Why has this closure not been publicised at all?

I look forward to hearing how DCC is going to put this right and support the rights of all facility users.

Sarah Green

Derbyshire

