Letter: Retro photo brought back wonderful memories of my father

Re: the photo printed in the Derbyshire Times dated July 21, on page 3 – Just like 1976 all over again.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 5:40 pm

The gentleman standing second on the left is my father Norman Yates (now deceased).

He would have been 100-years-old later this year.

Anne Foster

A reader was pleased to see a picture of her father from the 70s in the Derbyshire Times.

By email

