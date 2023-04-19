However, evidence has already emerged that in areas where similar concepts are operating in London, it’s killing business, but also creating traffic congestion in different areas where drivers are having to avoid restricted areas.The way these zones operate, with number plate recognition cameras and filters restricting movement of car drivers – sending fines in the post for drivers who ignore the restrictions – I cannot see Chesterfield residents agreeing to such systems locally.It’s also questionable if areas are polluted and by how much. 15-minute cities are fine if you have good mobility and are fit enough to ride a bike. However, many people are not.Where clean air zones have been introduced, many of the elderly, including people in nursing homes and hospitals, are feeling isolated and cut-off from loved ones who, due to the green tax, are restricted in getting to them.There is no proof the air is cleaner in these zones. Many of us believe it’s another green tax to stop us driving our cars and limit our movement. How that can be good for anyone, including businesses, I cannot see.Residents need to be careful what they wish for!