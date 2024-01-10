In reference to David Fox’s recent letter about potholes, for the last few months I have repeatedly reported potholes on Coniston Road.

The council sends a repair gang out to fill said holes in but within a week or so the potholes have reappeared. It seems a waste of money and manpower when they have to keep coming out to fill in the holes.

If the road could be resurfaced fully, it may solve the problem.

I know of a couple of people who, along with myself, have damaged cars on said potholes.

I wouldn’t like to be riding a cycle on that road at night because they could get thrown off. Said road is also a bus route.

I last reported these potholes on December 31.

Kate Pollard

By email

