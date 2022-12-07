I am a pensioner and travel to town by bus, getting off at Cavendish Street opposite Boyes and doing my shopping in the town centre.

There must be many older people with mobility issues who simply cannot reach the retail parks because of the long walk it takes them to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We don’t all have cars and a lot of us cannot walk far. It’s a good 20-minute walk to get to ASDA and across busy roads, and TKMAX and The Range are even further with a long footpath going from the back of ASDA down to the main road and up the entrance road which doesn’t even have a footpath.

"Maybe a minibus running from the town centre to the retail parks every hour with a minimal charge," suggests a pensioner for those without a car.

There is a quick way if you want to slide down a muddy bank but it’s not possible for any but the fittest. Perhaps the town planning department should put themselves in our position and walk from our bus stop to these out of town stores and come up with a solution.

Maybe a minibus running from the town centre to the retail parks every hour with a minimal charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion Wragg

Staveley

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad