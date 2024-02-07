Letter: Remember that there are very good reasons behind these acts of rebellion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to the orange powder snooker protester, I feel some reports completely miss the point by failing to inform readers of the reason for this action.

Just Stop Oil protesters and other environmental activists do such things to draw attention to the reckless government policy of licensing new oil and gas development despite the huge contribution that will make to further exacerbating climate change.

Protesters do not take such actions lightly and are fully aware of the possible repercussions of their actions – fines, suspended sentences and in some cases prison.

We should be admiring their courage and reporting their motivation rather than implying that such actions are mindless stunts.

Izzy Price

By email

