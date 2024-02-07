Letter: Remember that Britain - and this area in particular - were built on coal
Bituminous house coal has not been able to be sold for domestic use in England since May 2023. Hardly anyone burnt it anyway. Any fuel, even eco, emit smoke, steam, on first being lit.
Wood, if burnt wet, will obviously smoke, but if wet is of little heating use.
All fuels sold in England have even tighter emissions controls stipulated by the Government but not Scotland or Wales, where manufactured fuel will cost £100 to £150 per ton less as the regulations are not as harsh as England.
Can I ask J Jackson whether they heat their home with gas or do you sit with an environmental heat pump using a huge amount of electricity that is at least 50 per cent produced by gas (fossil fuel)? I would like people to check facts better, and remind them Britain was built upon coal, this area in particular.
T Whapplington
Derbyshire
