It is hard to believe that we are actually witnessing the sad unfolding circumstances currently being broadcast into our homes, as the Russian assault continues against Ukraine.

When you visit the Somme and Ypres battlefields, and experience the row upon row of white crosses in the multitude of stoic cemeteries that dominate the landscape, we must understand that we have "had enough of war"... we don’t want it anymore. There are no winners in any wars. Everyone loses either directly or indirectly.

Directly, through the sad and tragic loss of human life or indirectly through sanctions, loss of livelihood, homes, food shortages, collapse of economies and a loss of all held dear to us.

We all suffer, either directly or indirectly, when countries go to war, says a letter writer this week

It is a sad indictment on the human race that we feel the need to continue in this way. The parody being that we believe as humans, we think we are the best thing that has ever happened, when in reality, in cosmic terms, in the grand scheme of things, we are totally irrelevant. No one is ever going to come and rescue us, we are not worth it.

So why wage war and continue to hurt each other? We are one race, the human race, irrelevant of creed, colour, nationality. No more war please.... we don’t want it anymore.

Gary (full name supplied)

Brimington Common

