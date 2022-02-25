The LGBT community has received an increasing amount of negative attention recently and it was refreshing to see two gay people taking an active role in promoting a local community resource.

Ed Runham, Two Dales

May I commend you on featuring Beth-rai Rowlands and Kate Thompson having been chosen to officially restart the cable cars at the Heights of Abraham, writes reader Ed Runham.

