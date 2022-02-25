Letter: Refreshing to see positive story following increasing negative attention turned on the LGBT community
May I commend you on featuring Beth-rai Rowlands and Kate Thompson having been chosen to officially restart the cable cars at the Heights of Abraham.
The LGBT community has received an increasing amount of negative attention recently and it was refreshing to see two gay people taking an active role in promoting a local community resource.
Ed Runham, Two Dales
