Letter: Reform UK are changing history as we speak

Spending my Boxing Day morning with family, news came through that Reform UK have overtaken Conservative membership numbers.

Literally in 10 minutes, there were over 200 new members on Reform’s Facebook membership tracker. Reform is fast becoming the very real threat to Labour and Conservative seats. Everyone is fed up with repeated Labour and Tory Governments not representing us on vital issues, including low taxes and business growth to sort out the economy.

Well done, Reform UK, you are changing history as we speak, for the better.

Claire Gordon

Chesterfield

