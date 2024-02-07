Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wholesome breakfast of fresh fruit is followed by a steep, brisk walk up to the very top of Belper. Chesterfield Road meets Crich Lane giving on to magnificent westward views over our old mill town, and distant woodlands on the Chevin Hills beyond.

After an exhaustive climb, I’m grateful for the comfortable benches available in Belper’s Secret Garden, maintained by volunteers.It was first opened in 1951, hence the formal name Festival Gardens, a charming mix of flowers and shrubs together with a crown of mature trees giving homes to varied wildlife.

This little-known public park sitting on the roof of Belper is easy to miss. On most visits, I’m on my own. Occasionally, other visitors wander in, but seldom speak.

The recent bleak mid-winter cold snap favoured us with a brilliant blue sky, making it possible to soak up a few precious minutes of warm sunshine.An old man approached. We exchanged a few pleasantries.

He was worried about managing the decline of old age. He was no longer able to maintain his front and back garden which had degenerated into a wilderness. Ashamed and distressed, he feared losing the good opinion of his neighbours.

Trying to be optimistic, I talked about the benefits of rewilding and suggested he should be congratulated for his kindness to hedgehogs and birds who would thrive in his joyful jungle.He feared the future, was getting forgetful and dreaded dementia.

His main anxiety was being forced out of his home into residential care, enduring possible harassment or ill-treatment from those who might be prejudiced against an old bachelor.

It was peaceful in the Secret Garden and he drifted into a brief reverie staring into the middle distance – ending with ‘Old men shall dream their dreams’.

This sounded like a quote. He told me it was from the Bible – Book of Joel.

Eventually, he stood up: “I’ve enjoyed our chat. Thank you for being helpful. You’ve cheered me no end. Goodbye.”

I made a similar response and watched him leave the Festival Gardens. I wish him well.

Narvel Annable