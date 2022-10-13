I think the charges could be re-assessed as some of your readers have had to pay punitive charges, especially overnight, when, presumably car parks are less used.

Derek Hudson

Derbyshire

A reader feels parking charges are too expensive for some at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

