Letter: Reassess parking charges at the Royal
Regarding parking charges at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, I had an appointment on the first day of charging and was delighted that I COULD park easily and keep my appointment on time.
I think the charges could be re-assessed as some of your readers have had to pay punitive charges, especially overnight, when, presumably car parks are less used.
Derek Hudson
Derbyshire
Most Popular
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you