Letter: Reassess parking charges at the Royal

Regarding parking charges at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, I had an appointment on the first day of charging and was delighted that I COULD park easily and keep my appointment on time.

I think the charges could be re-assessed as some of your readers have had to pay punitive charges, especially overnight, when, presumably car parks are less used.

Derek Hudson

Derbyshire

