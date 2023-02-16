To put to death an innocent person would be a travesty of justice.

Some will say the produced evidence was in favour of such barbaric action, but in the past when a scheduled hanging was to take place, a hush fell over the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Times have changed and so have our values. We are more compassionate and understanding to the needs of others. I would not like the responsibility of executioner. Death is a physical finality.

A reader has contacted us this week about the question of whether or not we should be bringing the death penalty back in this country.

We in today’s society are very aware of human frailness and vulnerability, along with a better understanding of mental illness.

A public vote is my recommendation for such action to be allowed - it is that important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Armstrong

Derbyshire

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.