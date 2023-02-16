Letter: Real thought is required over death penalty
The recent interest in a reinstatement of the death penalty does need great thought and deliberation.
To put to death an innocent person would be a travesty of justice.
Some will say the produced evidence was in favour of such barbaric action, but in the past when a scheduled hanging was to take place, a hush fell over the country.
Times have changed and so have our values. We are more compassionate and understanding to the needs of others. I would not like the responsibility of executioner. Death is a physical finality.
We in today’s society are very aware of human frailness and vulnerability, along with a better understanding of mental illness.
A public vote is my recommendation for such action to be allowed - it is that important.
Alan Armstrong
Derbyshire
