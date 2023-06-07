Now that his brutal parents have been jailed, the Derbyshire Times could do no better or worse than to campaign for a further inquiry.

This should investigate how it was decided safe to return this baby to the custody of his parents, by those with the authority to do so.

Unfortunately, this is not the only tragedy, similar in nature. Without radical change, there is at least the possibility of repetition.

The death of ten-month-old Finley Boden has caused a lot of anger amongst the public.

David Blackwell

Clowne

