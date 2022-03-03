I suspect future generations will marvel that a UK PM could be unseated on the grounds of possibly accepting someone paying for wallpapering a room in a house where he had to live, and then might have to leave the next day for possibly attending an ‘illegal’ party in his garden.On the other hand, another PM got a knighthood despite sending poorly equipped British soldiers to fight and die in Iraq, on the pretext of removing non-existent weapons of mass destruction, but really to curry favour with a US president with an agenda of his own.

Norman Groocock

Bakewell

I suspect future generations will marvel that a UK PM could be unseated on the grounds of possibly accepting someone paying for wallpapering a room in a house where he had to live, writes reader.

