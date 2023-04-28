Letter: Reader pays tribute to the King's forthcoming Coronation in poetic form

Amidst great pomp and regal circumstanceKing Charles the Third ascends the throne at lastHis sons, young William and bold Harry, danceWith joy and pride, their royal role steadfast.

His wife, Camilla, by his side so grandA faithful consort, loyal to the endHer grace and charm the envy of the landA perfect match for Charles, their fates did blend.

From town to rolling hillsThe people came to witness this great sightWith cheers and merriment, their hearts did fillAs Charles received his crown, shining bright.

A poem titled The King's Coronation has been sent in by one of our readers.

But as the ceremony did unfold,A sudden noise did interrupt the sceneA cry from William's son, so loud and boldDisturbed the peace and shattered all serene.

The young Prince ran amok with joy and gleeHis laughter ringing out throughout the hallAs Harry chased him 'round with energyA comical sight, watched by one and all.

But Charles and Camilla did not mind,For love and laughter, they did hold so dearAnd so the Coronation was enshrinedIn memory, for many a coming year.

Nigel Gourlay

Derbyshire

