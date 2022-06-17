The members of the railway unions believe that their pay has not kept pace with inflation over the past few years and that their employers are looking to make many of them redundant as a way of balancing the books.

Tory MPs, having recently lauded the railway staff for maintaining the rail service throughout the Covid crisis, are now casting these same rail workers as the villains in this particular situation.

Members of Parliament are presently paid a minimum of £80,000 plus £10,000 expenses a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week calls for railway workers to be given a pay rise.

They are also provided with subsidised restaurants and bars in Parliament, i.e their place of work.

Some train drivers, with overtime, can earn £50,000 a year.

Tory MPs say that the train drivers are overpaid and draw the comparison with nurses and paramedics who earn approximately £30,000 a year.

A better resolution would be that the pay of nurses and paramedics should be increased to better reflect their role and contribution to society.

Doubtless there are some Tory MPs who will say that the country cannot afford this at the moment.

Given the Government’s Nelsonian approach to the financial mismanagement of HS2, PPE contracts, together with the corrupt practices that are prevalent within parts of the Tory membership, they may not be best placed to make such judgements.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.