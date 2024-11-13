Letter: Queues outside pharmacy are sign of what I feel is appalling customer service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

c

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I believe Peak Pharmacy customer service is appalling.

Up to a few years ago, prescriptions could be available two working days after a request being put in to the GP surgery. Now it is five working days.

Given that most medications cannot be ordered more than a week in advance, this creates the danger of running out of medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pharmacy customer is not happy with the level of customer service they say they've been receiving.

After visiting the Peak Pharmacy on Chatsworth Road on Friday, November 1, I was told my medication would not be available until Monday, November 4, due to the request going to the Peak Pharmacy Hub, and anyway they were short staffed!

My arrangement with my GP is for the Chatsworth Road Pharmacy being my nominated pharmacy, not the hub.

Graham Barnett

Walton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.