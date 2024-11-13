Letter: Queues outside pharmacy are sign of what I feel is appalling customer service
I believe Peak Pharmacy customer service is appalling.
Up to a few years ago, prescriptions could be available two working days after a request being put in to the GP surgery. Now it is five working days.
Given that most medications cannot be ordered more than a week in advance, this creates the danger of running out of medication.
After visiting the Peak Pharmacy on Chatsworth Road on Friday, November 1, I was told my medication would not be available until Monday, November 4, due to the request going to the Peak Pharmacy Hub, and anyway they were short staffed!
My arrangement with my GP is for the Chatsworth Road Pharmacy being my nominated pharmacy, not the hub.
Graham Barnett
Walton
