They were given £19.98 million to spend, but as usual, in my opinion, made bad decisions.

Cabinet councillors decided to allocate £11.4 million on the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum, both in very awkward places on the outskirts of town, lacking free parking, hardly appealing to visitors in our area, and in many people’s opinions not worth such huge sums of money spent.

The rest – £8.5 million – will be spent on changing Market Square.

One reader is not happy at how Chesterfield Borough Council has spent the levelling up funds.

Based on current cabinet councillors’ decisions, we can only assume the historical aspects of our market place will be demolished.

”Demolished" being the key word with current decision-making councillors, most of whom are Labour in the cabinet, all but one.

What is absolutely dreadful is that Tapton House was left empty for years, without any effort from councillors to generate a penny of funding, nor time, effort and the will to work with local community groups like Friends Of Tapton House, who were desperate to keep the house and gardens for viable community use.

The local council had opportunities to make things happen but decided cash came before community instead.

Other locally historical buildings like Chesterfield Hotel, which should have been a flagship hotel standing proud, was demolished to make way for a car park.

Such bad decisions, totally going against the grain of public opinion, will be a damming legacy of current cabinet councillors who seem to lack business acumen and cannot see huge potential in much-needed historical buildings and community involvement and projects.

They choose an ‘out-with-the-old and in-with-the-new’ approach.

I, like many others, shudder to think what our area will look like in ten years time with our local heritage just piles of rubble.

J Norman

Chesterfield

