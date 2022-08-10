Letter: Put value on our old historical buildings

I wonder if any of our local councillors advocating the sale of our few historical buildings have ever realised how much they encourage visitors to our area?

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:20 pm

There is a website in Derbyshire, I am told, which receives tens of thousands of hits every month by visitors coming to our area, including throughout Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Historical old buildings are part of Chesterfield’s history, every building having an important story to pass on regarding heritage.

Would you make an effort to visit a town with nothing to see, and no buildings or local landmarks to look at?

Please Chesterfield Borough Council, put value on these buildings.

They are rare gems, and no-one will visit a town to look at office complexes, and many empty ones at that.

While some of our local councillors don’t seem to hold much appreciation for Chesterfield’s history, visitors do, and they make valuable contributions to our local economy.

Let’s make sure they have something to see if they visit.

S WhiteChesterfield

