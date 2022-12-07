The police, as usual, will be out in force as far too many members of the public will risk their own life and lives of others by driving drunk or high.Convictions of drunk, drugged drivers have seen huge rises, especially as alcohol and drug abuse continues, but to then actually get in a car and drive under the influence is selfish.

As Christmas approaches, where alcohol is consumed much more, how many people will be reckless and still get in their cars and drive, risking the lives of others?

We should all be considerate at Christmas. If you are under the influence, do not drive: book a taxi, get a friend or family member to give you a lift. Do not contribute to the already high numbers of road accidents and fatalities in Derbyshire: put others first.

A plea from a reader for people not to drive under the influence this Christmas.

J. Morton

Chesterfield

