Letter: Put off by all the begging in town centre car parks

For some time now, there had been one beggar at the Rose Hill/Soresby Street car park machine, so I would then use the other machine, but more recently they have been at both machines, even when there is often a council car park attendant in his van near to the machines.

Last week, I thought I would try the car park directly behind the town hall to avoid the beggars, only to find on my return that one was sat near to the machines.

In these times when we are supposed to be avoiding contact and keeping our distance from one another, I find this situation totally unacceptable.

A reader feels put off going into town due to beggars congregating in the car parks.

I dare say some people will find it rather intimidating! I personally feel very uncomfortable using the town car parks and am now considering avoiding Chesterfield town centre and going elsewhere.

I don’t know what the answer is, but something really needs to be done about this awful situation.

S Scott

By email

