Letter: Public services have been starved of funds necessary to deliver what we expect and deserve

"The responsibility lies with the Government’s failure over the past 13 years to invest in these services", says a letter writer this week.

My concern is that the current rate of immigration, our infrastructure growth is not keeping up. …. I hear from residents struggling to get NHS appointments or school places.”

This is total nonsense. I’ve lived in Two Dales for more than 20 years and can assure Sarah Dines that any shortcomings in the NHS or education system cannot be attributed to an influx of immigrants, rather the responsibility lies with the Government’s failure over the past 13 years to invest in these services.Our public services have been starved of the funds necessary to deliver the level of service we expect and deserve.When George Osborne introduced his programme of austerity, he said “we are all in this together.” Experience has shown us that some were in it more than others.

Sarah Dines also refers to what she describes as the “abuse of spousal visas”. Is she seriously suggesting husbands and wives be barred from joining their families? Are these the values she and the Government want to promote?She also claims there are “an increasing number of young women arriving in the country who are falling victim to domestic abuse in arranged marriages.” Could she provide chapter and verse for these claims?On the same day her article appeared, the Government was reprimanded by the National Office of Statistics for playing fast and loose with its claims about the number of asylum seekers whose applications it dealt with.

As we get closer to polling day, we will see more wild claims as they try to defend their time in office.

Expect to see a large number of dead cats thrown on the table to distract our attention from their long list of failures.

Someone should alert the Cat Protection League!

Ed Runham

Two Dales

