Letter: Protecting our greenbelt should be a priority as we try to help our planet

Does all of our precious green belt land have to be targeted by cash hungry developers?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The answer is no, and our local planners need to raise expectations.Brownfield sites should be a priority, by encouraging developers to come up with innovative ideas and plans to build more new affordable housing on these sites, first and foremost.Greenfield sites are the easy option in most cases for house developers because they offer a blank canvas and planning is usually fairly straightforward.But we have to protect our green belt, which is all part of our environment and eco system.THIS should be a priority these days in protecting our planet.

Mira Singh

Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have to protect our green belt, which is all part of our environment and eco system. THIS should be a priority these days in protecting our planet", says a letter this week.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.