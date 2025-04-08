Letter: Proposals show no understanding of the geography of our county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The proposals by Derby City Council and the district councils for local government reorganisation, coming hard on the heels of those of the county council (‘Split Derbyshire in half with two new councils’, March 13), illustrate the essential pointlessness of the whole exercise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no evidence that either scheme will make local government cheaper or more efficient.

The county council proposes that all services should be administered by a single authority across an area stretching 65 miles from north to south and 35 miles from east to west, with a population of about 800,000, far more than the 500,000 recommended by the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district councils’ proposals are almost as bad. Two (or possibly three) districts would be added to the city to create South Derbyshire and the rest would form North Derbyshire. Each would each have a population of about 500,000, but the northern area would be geographically incoherent and impossible to manage efficiently. I doubt if residents of villages in the Dove Valley consider that they live in north Derbyshire, and the fact that Amber Valley is split as to whether it should be in North or South illustrates the difficulty of creating unitary authorities using the existing districts as building blocks.

"There is no evidence that either scheme will make local government cheaper or more efficient."

The proposals show no understanding of the geography of the county, especially communications and population density. They also make bogus appeals to history. The present county boundary is not ‘historic’ (it has been altered on numerous occasions since the administrative county was created in 1889) and the district council boundaries date only from 1974. Genuine lessons that could have been learnt from history have been ignored. Why were a number of parishes on the eastern edge of Derbyshire placed in Nottinghamshire poor law unions after 1834, and why was the borough of Glossop and the adjoining rural district put in the North West (and not the East Midlands) when the standard regions were devised in 1946?

There were good reasons in both cases, which arguably still apply today.

Both proposals claim that they will reduce costs. At first sight, this appears true but the reality is likely to be different and will take years to achieve. Reorganising local government will be time-consuming, disruptive and expensive, and at the end of the day the same services will still have to be provided to the same number of people over the same area, limiting the scope for permanent savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nor will the new arrangements produce single-tier administration, as is claimed, since we now have a ‘mayor’ for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire forming an upper level of local government. There was no public demand for an elected mayor, just as there is no call for the reform of the county, city and district councils.

By far the simplest, cheapest (and therefore best) option would be to do nothing, and allow two-tier local government to continue in Derbyshire until events force the Government to take action.

Since none of the opposition parties have shown any interest in local government reorganisation, the best chance of getting these proposals scrapped is for the Chancellor of the Exchequer to realise that this would be an easy way of securing more funds for defence, an infinitely more important task than pointless tinkering with a system not in urgent need of reform.

Philip Riden

Chesterfield